ROME
Half of Italy is a COVID-19 red zone

BRESCIA
Man gets 22 yrs for 22-yr-old cold case murder

ROME
COVID: Case rise up again, by 26,824, and 380 more victims

SIRACUSA
AstraZeneca CEO probed in sailor's death

MODENA
'Ndrangheta planned to throw acid in woman's face

ROME
Will keep taking strong decisions on drugs firms - Draghi

ROME
COVID: Utmost caution needed amid new wave says Draghi (5)

ROME
EU must stay v.firm with Russia, Sannino tells ANSA Forum

ROME
COVID: Italy to be split in 2, 12 regions red, 8 orange

ROME
COVID epidemic expanding, Rt up to 1.16 - ISS

ROME
Valentina Vezzali named new sports undersecretary

La fatica di Di Cesare a trovare le parole: «Bari, è stata una batosta»

Barizona rossa
Controlli anti Covid nel Barese, sorpresi nel bar dopo coprifuoco: fioccano sanzioni in più Comuni

Tarantocriminalità
Taranto, morto Riccardo Modeo boss della mala locale

FoggiaTragedia sfiorata
Stornarella, l’elisoccorso scongiura la tragedia: salvato un uomo feritosi sul lavoro

Potenzadal 15 marzo
Potenza, via alla seconda dose vaccini over 80: previsto maltempo, allestita sala d'attesa

LecceLe dichiarazioni
«Orgoglioso dell'Urban Park e del nuovo lungomare», intervista al sindaco di Nardò

BrindisiCarabinieri
Brindisi, colti in flagrante con 7kg di datteri di mare: arrestati

Materalieto fine
Pomarico, si allontana per fare la spesa e scompare: 87enne rintracciato dai Cc dopo una nottata

Batcontrolli della ps
Barletta, sorpresa a spacciare marijuana ai coetanei: arrestata 21enne

Puglia, piano regionale vaccini Covid: ecco il calendario delle prossime fasi

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1542 nuovi casi su meno di 9mila tamponi (17,2%). Altre 9 vittime, oltre 1600 ricoverati

Bari, mercatali protestano per la zona rossa: lungomare bloccato

Zona rossa, mercatali bloccano lungomare Bari: «Vergogna». Sit in e protesta contro Emiliano

Covid, Puglia da lunedì in zona rossa: troppi contagi, ospedali in tilt. Verifiche per la Basilicata

ROME

Non-essential shops closed, trips only allowed if necessary

ROME, MAR 15 - Half of Italy was on lockdown on Monday after a recent upswing on COVID-19 contagion and the government's imposition of new rules making it more likely that regions get classified as coronavirus red zones. As a result half of Italy's regions are now red, meaning all non-essential shops are closed there, bars and restaurants can only do takeaway services, pupils have do class via distance learning and trips outside the home are only allowed for work or health reasons or other situations of need. As a result, eight out of 10 of Italy's school pupils were having online lessons on Monday. People are allowed to do a little exercise on their own in the area of their home. The rest of the country also faces restrictions. The other half of Italy's region's have been classed as high-risk orange zones until Easter, even those whose contagion data would normally see them classified as moderate-risk yellow zones. In orange zones, bars and restaurants can only do takeaway services. But all shops can open and children can have lessons in school. The exception is Sardinia, where many of the coronavirus restrictions have been relaxed as the island is considered a low-risk white zone. All of Italy, except for Sardinia, will be a red zone for three days over Easter. (ANSA).

