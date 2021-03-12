Man gets 22 yrs for 22-yr-old cold case murder
BRESCIA
12 Marzo 2021
BRESCIA, MAR 12 - A 41-year-old homless man of Albanian origin got 22 years Friday in the murder of a countryman 22 years ago, in 1999. A Brescia court convicted Lulzim Rubjeka in the cold case, which was reopened when the victim, fellow homeless man Muca Bajaram, was found not to have died of meningitis as thought at the time but from multiple injuries sustained in a robbery. Bajaram was robbed and beaten up in a tunnel at Chiari near Brescia where homeless men slept. (ANSA).
