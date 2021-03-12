COVID: Case rise up again, by 26,824, and 380 more victims

ROME, MAR 12 - The daily rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Italy increased again on Friday, to 26,824, from a gain of 25,673 on Thursday, the health ministry said. The daily toll of victims was also slightly up, at 380 Friday compared to 373 on Thursday. Some 369,636 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, slightly down from Thursday's total of 372,217. The positivity rate has risen by 0.3%, from 6.9% to 7.2%. Intensive care cases rose by 226 and hospital admissions by 409. The currently positive rose back over half a million, by 11,967 to 509,317. The recovered and discharged are 2,564,926 (+14,443 over Thursday ), while 482,747 people (+ 11,503) are in domestic isolation. The case tally since the star of the epidemic is now 3,175,807, and the death toll 101,564. (ANSA).