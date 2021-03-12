AstraZeneca CEO probed in sailor's death

SIRACUSA, MAR 12 - AstraZeneca Italia CEO Lorenzo Wittum is one of four people placed under investigation as a formality in the death of navy sub-lieutenant Stefano Paternò, who died three days ago near Catania a day after having his first COVID jab. The other three probed are a doctor and nurse in the military hospital where the jab was given and an emergency doctor. Astrazeneca said Friday there was no evidence of increased risk of blood clots from the vaccine. In all, three people including a Sicilian police officer and a Carbiniere have died after getting the vaccine in Italy. Health ministry prevention chief Gianni Rezza urged people to avoid unjustified alarmism "because so far no causal link has been shown" between the three deaths and the Astrazeneca batch, which has been banned as a precaution. Rezza added that Italy expected the "maximum transparency" from the drugs firm. (ANSA).