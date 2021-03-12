Venerdì 12 Marzo 2021 | 17:24

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

'Ndrangheta planned to throw acid in woman's face

ROME
Will keep taking strong decisions on drugs firms - Draghi

ROME
COVID: Utmost caution needed amid new wave says Draghi (5)

ROME
EU must stay v.firm with Russia, Sannino tells ANSA Forum

ROME
COVID: Italy to be split in 2, 12 regions red, 8 orange

ROME
COVID epidemic expanding, Rt up to 1.16 - ISS

ROME
Valentina Vezzali named new sports undersecretary

TARANTO
A.Mittal furnace closure suspended

ROME
Instigation to suicide probe in death of TV producer

ROME
Rome lays on free taxis for over-80s to get COVID jab

ROME
Most-wanted 'Ndrangheta fugitive arrested in Spain

Ternana-Bari, brividi. Gallo: «Una sfida cruciale»

BariIl caso
Psicosi pantera in Puglia, avvistata nel Pulo di Altamura: scatta la denuncia

FoggiaIl progetto
Ecco il nuovo corso del «Lastaria» di Lucera

BatIl caso
Barletta, la Guardia Costiera sequestra 40 Kg di prodotti ittici

TarantoIl caso
Accusato di duplice omicidio nel 1998 a Valona,. arrestato a Taranto

MateraNel Materano
Grottole, simulano furto nella loro attività per appropriarsi di 3100 euro in una slot: denunciati

LecceIl gasdotto
Tap, verso riconsegna terreni nel Salento: piantumati 1800 ulivi

Potenzail bollettino
Coronavirus, in Basilicata 144 nuovi positivi e un decesso

BrindisiL'incidente
Perde il controllo dell'auto: il padre muore, lui è grave, ricoverato a Brindisi

Vaccini Covid, Puglia blocca lotto AstraZeneca: segnalati alcuni «eventi avversi gravi»

Covid, Puglia in arancione, a Pasqua Italia tutta rossa. In bilico Bari e Taranto

Contagi, Bari e Taranto a rischio «zona rossa»: Regione e sindaci introducono mini lock down. Decaro: peggio di un anno fa

Taranto, finanziere in rianimazione, si era vaccinato pochi giorni fa: via all'indagine

Giovinazzo, avvistata pantera nera: sindaco invita alla cautela

ROME

Will keep taking strong decisions on drugs firms - Draghi

Vaccine suppliers must meet commitments made to EU says PM

Will keep taking strong decisions on drugs firms - Draghi

ROME, MAR 12 - Premier Mario Draghi said Friday Italy has taken strong decisions on drug companies that are late with their deliveries and would continue to do so to defend Italians' health. Speaking at a COVID vaccination hub in Rome, Draghi said the EU had taken "clear commitments" with vaccine suppliers and "we expect them to be respected". Italy will continue to block the export of COVID-19 vaccines from the European Union, as it did with a batch of 250,000 AstraZeneca jab shots to Australia at the end of February, as long as there are delays in the supply chain, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said last week. In halting the departure of the jabs, which came from a plant near Rome, Italy became the first EU country to use a new European mechanism on export controls. The European Commission authorised the move in light of AstraZeneca's failure to supply the vaccines it had pledged to deliver in Europe and the fact that Australia is not a vulnerable country. (ANSA).

LE RUBRICHE

