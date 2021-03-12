EU must stay v.firm with Russia, Sannino tells ANSA Forum

ROME, MAR 12 - The European Union must remain very firm with Russia, the Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS), Stefano Sannino, said during an ANSA Forum Friday. With Russia, Sannino told the forum, "we must continue to be very firm and condemn the handling of human rights, for example in the Navalny case, and the repression of demonstrations". Sannino said "Russia is thinking of working more on the bilateral front than on the EU front, but this stance has sparked a very united reaction by the EU, with the sanctions". The EEAS is the diplomatic service and combined foreign and defence ministry of the European Union (EU). Sannino was appointed EEAS S-G in December, replacing Helga Schmid, starting from 2021. Sannino added that in the EU there had been a strong recognition of the new Draghi government in Italy. (ANSA).