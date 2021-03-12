'Ndrangheta planned to throw acid in woman's face

MODENA, MAR 12 - Members of the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia planned to throw acid in a woman's face, according to a wiretap from November 2019 released Friday in the Perseverance probe into the Mob's infiltration of the Emilia-Romagna economy. 'Ndrangheta members Giuseppe Friyo, Domenico Cordua and a third unidentified man are heard talking about a "little job" in punishing the woman. "Send her to the hospital, throw some acid in her face, just the face, throw it on her and make your getaway," Cordua is heard to tell the others. (ANSA).