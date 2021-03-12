Venerdì 12 Marzo 2021 | 15:41

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: Italy to be split in 2, 12 regions red, 8 orange

COVID: Italy to be split in 2, 12 regions red, 8 orange

 
ROME
COVID epidemic expanding, Rt up to 1.16 - ISS

COVID epidemic expanding, Rt up to 1.16 - ISS

 
ROME
Valentina Vezzali named new sports undersecretary

Valentina Vezzali named new sports undersecretary

 
TARANTO
A.Mittal furnace closure suspended

A.Mittal furnace closure suspended

 
ROME
Instigation to suicide probe in death of TV producer

Instigation to suicide probe in death of TV producer

 
ROME
Rome lays on free taxis for over-80s to get COVID jab

Rome lays on free taxis for over-80s to get COVID jab

 
ROME
Most-wanted 'Ndrangheta fugitive arrested in Spain

Most-wanted 'Ndrangheta fugitive arrested in Spain

 
CATANIA
Etna belches out 6 km high lava plume

Etna belches out 6 km high lava plume

 
BOLOGNA
Singer Morandi suffers burns while burning scrub

Singer Morandi suffers burns while burning scrub

 
ROME
Record job losses in 2020, down 456,000

Record job losses in 2020, down 456,000

 
ROME
COVID-19 vaccines are safe says Speranza (3)

COVID-19 vaccines are safe says Speranza (3)

 

Il Biancorosso

L'intervista
Ternana-Bari, brividi. Gallo: «Una sfida cruciale»

Ternana-Bari, brividi. Gallo: «Una sfida cruciale»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BatIl caso
Barletta, la Guardia Costiera sequestra 40 Kg di prodotti ittici

Barletta, la Guardia Costiera sequestra 40 Kg di prodotti ittici

 
TarantoIl caso
Accusato di duplice omicidio nel 1998 a Valona,. arrestato a Taranto

Accusato di duplice omicidio nel 1998 a Valona, arrestato a Taranto

 
MateraNel Materano
Grottole, simulano furto nella loro attività per appropriarsi di 3100 euro in una slot: denunciati

Grottole, simulano furto nella loro attività per appropriarsi di 3100 euro in una slot: denunciati

 
LecceIl gasdotto
Tap, verso riconsegna terreni nel Salento: piantumati 1800 ulivi

Tap, verso riconsegna terreni nel Salento: piantumati 1800 ulivi

 
BariIl caso
Bari, ospedale in Fiera: apre solo l'Intensiva. Migliore: «Le Asl ci diano medici e infermieri»

Bari, ospedale in Fiera: apre solo l'Intensiva. Migliore: «Le Asl ci diano medici e infermieri»

 
Potenzail bollettino
Coronavirus, in Basilicata 144 nuovi positivi e un decesso

Coronavirus, in Basilicata 144 nuovi positivi e un decesso

 
BrindisiL'incidente
Perde il controllo dell'auto: il padre muore, lui è grave, ricoverato a Brindisi

Perde il controllo dell'auto: il padre muore, lui è grave, ricoverato a Brindisi

 
FoggiaL'operazione
Foggia, sequestrati beni per 2mln di euro a usuraio: una vittima tentò anche suicidio

Foggia, sequestrati beni per 2mln di euro a usuraio: una vittima tentò anche suicidio

 

i più letti

Vaccini Covid, Puglia blocca lotto AstraZeneca: segnalati alcuni «eventi avversi gravi»

Covid, Puglia blocca lotto vaccini AstraZeneca: segnalati alcuni «eventi avversi gravi»

Contagi, Bari e Taranto a rischio «zona rossa»: Regione e sindaci introducono mini lock down. Decaro: peggio di un anno fa

Contagi, Bari e Taranto a rischio «zona rossa». Puglia, altri 1634 casi (15%) e 17 morti. Decaro: peggio di un anno fa

Covid, Puglia in arancione, a Pasqua Italia tutta rossa. In bilico Bari e Taranto

Covid, Puglia in arancione, a Pasqua Italia tutta rossa. In bilico Bari e Taranto

Taranto, finanziere in rianimazione, si era vaccinato pochi giorni fa: via all'indagine

Taranto, finanziere in rianimazione, si era vaccinato pochi giorni fa: via all'indagine

Giovinazzo, avvistata pantera nera: sindaco invita alla cautela

Giovinazzo, avvistata pantera nera: sindaco invita alla cautela

ROME

COVID: Italy to be split in 2, 12 regions red, 8 orange

Sardinia likely to remain white

COVID: Italy to be split in 2, 12 regions red, 8 orange

ROME, MAR 12 - Italy is set to be split in two in the upcoming COVID risk decree with 12 regions turning red, eight becoming orange and only Sardinia staying white, sources said Friday. The red regions will be the autonomous provinces of Bolzano and Trento, Basilicata, Campania, Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lazio, Lombardy, Piedmont, Veneto, Tuscany and Marche, the sources said. The orange ones will be Abruzzo, Calabria, Liguria, Molise, Puglia, Siciy, Umbria, and Val d'Aosta. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it