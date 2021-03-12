Instigation to suicide probe in death of TV producer

ROME, MAR 12 - Rome prosecutors have opened a probe into instigation to suicide over the January 2019 death of TV producer and script writer Teodosio Losito, judicial sources said Thursday. Investigators are trying to establish the role of an alleged secret sect Losito is said to have belonged to. His membership of the alleged sect was revealed on a recent episode of Celebrity Big Brother, when actors Adua Del Vesco and Massimiliano Morra spoke about it on camera. Another former model and actor, Gabriel Garko, was quizzed Friday as a person with information on the case. (ANSA).