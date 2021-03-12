Valentina Vezzali named new sports undersecretary

ROME, MAR 12 - Six-time Olympic fencing champion Valentina Vezzali was named Italy's new sports undersecretary on Friday. The 47-year-old from Iesi in Marche was appointed cabinet secretary with the sports brief, which had been left vacant. Vezzali became an MP with former premier Mario Monti's short-lived Civic Choice party in 2013. In 2017 she joined the mixed caucus. (ANSA).