Valentina Vezzali named new sports undersecretary

ROME
12 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 12 - Six-time Olympic fencing champion Valentina Vezzali was named Italy's new sports undersecretary on Friday. The 47-year-old from Iesi in Marche was appointed cabinet secretary with the sports brief, which had been left vacant. Vezzali became an MP with former premier Mario Monti's short-lived Civic Choice party in 2013. In 2017 she joined the mixed caucus. (ANSA).
