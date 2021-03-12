Etna belches out 6 km high lava plume

CATANIA, MAR 12 - Etna on Friday belched out a six km high lava plume in the latest of a string of spectacular eruptions from Europe's tallest active volcano. The volcano spewed ash and lapilli onto nearby Catania but the eastern Sicilian city's airport was still operational. A southeastern breeze helped take the high and dense column of lavic ash across the city. Lapilli also fell onto a number of smaller towns and villages on Etna's southern slopes including Nicolosi, Trecastagni, Pedara, Aci Sant'Antonio and San Gregorio. The iconic volcano also emitted a fresh lava flow. Volcanology institute INGV said it was the 12th "paroxysm" in Etna's latest phase of volcanic activity, which began in mid February. (ANSA).