Rome lays on free taxis for over-80s to get COVID jab

COVID epidemic expanding, Rt up to 1.16 - ISS
ROME
12 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 12 - Rome has laid on free taxis for the over-80s to get their COVID jabs. The service is aimed at elderly people who have no one who can take them to the vaccination centres. The service, dubbed 'Ti Accompagno Io' (I'll Take You), was set up by the city of Rome with the help of car insurance group ANIA. (ANSA).
