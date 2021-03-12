Record job losses in 2020, down 456,000

ROME, MAR 12 - Italy saw a record loss in employment last year with some 456,000 jobs disappearing, an unprecedented annual fall of 2.0%, ISTAT said Friday. Employment, which had risen to a record high in 2018 and 2019, fell one percentage point to 58.1%, while unemployment also fell, by 0.8%, to 9.2%. Payrolled workers were down 1.7%. the statistics agency said. The amount of hours worked was down 13.6%. The recourse to the CIG lay-off fund was up 139.4% in terms of hours. All of the data were more marked in services than in industry, ISTAT said. In the last quarter of 2020, however, there was a 2% rise in the number of those employed compared to the previous quarter, the stats agency said. However, the year-on-year result was a 1.8% fall. The number of women who lost their jobs last year was more than men in percentage terms, showing a drop of 2.5%, or 249,000 units. (ANSA).