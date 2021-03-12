Singer Morandi suffers burns while burning scrub

BOLOGNA, MAR 12 - Singer Gianni Morandi suffered burns to the hands and legs after slipping while burning weeds and scrub in the garden of his home near Bologna on Thursday. Morandi, 76, was taken to a burns ward in a Cesena hospital. The veteran crooner, one of Italy's most popular entertainers, was inundated with get well wishes on social media. Morandi, who had posted a snap of himself riding a tractor with new gardening gloves shortly before the accident, was said to have also suffered shock. (ANSA).