ROME
COVID epidemic expanding, Rt up to 1.16 - ISS

ROME
Valentina Vezzali named new sports undersecretary

TARANTO
A.Mittal furnace closure suspended

ROME
Instigation to suicide probe in death of TV producer

ROME
Rome lays on free taxis for over-80s to get COVID jab

ROME
Most-wanted 'Ndrangheta fugitive arrested in Spain

CATANIA
Etna belches out 6 km high lava plume

BOLOGNA
Singer Morandi suffers burns while burning scrub

ROME
Record job losses in 2020, down 456,000

ROME
COVID-19 vaccines are safe says Speranza (3)

ROME
COVID: Most of Italy expected to be red next week

Ternana-Bari, brividi. Gallo: «Una sfida cruciale»

LecceIl gasdotto
Tap, verso riconsegna terreni nel Salento: piantumati 1800 ulivi

BariIl caso
Bari, ospedale in Fiera: apre solo l'Intensiva. Migliore: «Le Asl ci diano medici e infermieri»

Potenzail bollettino
Coronavirus, in Basilicata 144 nuovi positivi e un decesso

TarantoLa decisione
ArcelorMittal, accolta sospensiva contro chiusura area a caldo

BrindisiL'incidente
Perde il controllo dell'auto: il padre muore, lui è grave, ricoverato a Brindisi

FoggiaL'operazione
Foggia, sequestrati beni per 2mln di euro a usuraio: una vittima tentò anche suicidio

MateraL'emergenza
Matera, chiuso domani Palazzo di città: al via screening Covid tra i dipendenti

BatNella bat
Canosa, a 20 anni raggirava preti e suore per spillare denaro: denunciato

Vaccini Covid, Puglia blocca lotto AstraZeneca: segnalati alcuni «eventi avversi gravi»

Contagi, Bari e Taranto a rischio «zona rossa»: Regione e sindaci introducono mini lock down. Decaro: peggio di un anno fa

Puglia, nuova ordinanza anti Covid: scuole subito chiuse nel Barese e Tarantino. Vietato stazionare in luoghi pubblici

Giovinazzo, avvistata pantera nera: sindaco invita alla cautela

BOLOGNA

Singer Morandi suffers burns while burning scrub

Slips in garden of home near Bologna

BOLOGNA, MAR 12 - Singer Gianni Morandi suffered burns to the hands and legs after slipping while burning weeds and scrub in the garden of his home near Bologna on Thursday. Morandi, 76, was taken to a burns ward in a Cesena hospital. The veteran crooner, one of Italy's most popular entertainers, was inundated with get well wishes on social media. Morandi, who had posted a snap of himself riding a tractor with new gardening gloves shortly before the accident, was said to have also suffered shock. (ANSA).

