COVID-19 vaccines are safe says Speranza (3)

ROME, MAR 12 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza gave reassurances about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines being used in Italy during a meeting with the nation's governors on Friday, sources said. Italian medicines agency AIFA said Thursday that it has banned the use of one batch of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, batch ABV2856, after reports of "serious adverse events". It stressed that this was a precautionary measure and a causal link between the vaccine and these events had not been established.. There have been reports that a member of the Italian Navy and a police officer died in Sicily after being given doses from the batch in question. "In the last two days we have given about 200,000 doses every 24 hours," Speranza said during Friday's meeting,, according to the sources. "All the vaccines used in Italy are safe and effective. "The vaccine is the key weapon that we have to be able to get past this period". (ANSA).