America's Cup: Luna Rossa still tied with Team NZ

ROME, MAR 12 - Italy's Luna Rossa remained tied with holders Team New Zealand at the end of the second day of competition for the 36th America's Cup. As on the first day, Friday's races were decided by who made the better start. Luna Rossa won Friday's opener, race 3, by 37 seconds, making a piece of sailing history in the process. It is the first time that an Italian team has won two regattas in an America's Cup final. But the hosts hit back straight away in the waters of Auckland, meaning the teams are tied 2-2. "It was a good day for both," said Luna Rossa helmsman James Spithill. "We'll see what happens Saturday". (ANSA).