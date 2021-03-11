Maradona forgiven in tax arrears case

ROME, MAR 11 - Late soccer legend Diego Maradona has seen his long-running row with the Italian taxman settled after his death in November. The Argentina and Napoli great has been forgiven in a case of some 40 million euros of arrears owed to the taxman, it emerged Thursday. The case was discussed by the supreme Cassation Court on October 20 and published on Thursday. The genius who helped Napoli to their first two and so far only Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990 died on November 25 aged 60. (ANSA).