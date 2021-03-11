Giovedì 11 Marzo 2021 | 18:05

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: New cases surge above 25,000, 373 more victims

COVID: New cases surge above 25,000, 373 more victims

 
BARI
Albanian dies in Bari ambush

Albanian dies in Bari ambush

 
ROME
Six Nations: Italy make 5 changes for Wales

Six Nations: Italy make 5 changes for Wales

 
ROME
Maradona forgiven in tax arrears case

Maradona forgiven in tax arrears case

 
ROME
Italy jail population down 12% in last yr - Antigone

Italy jail population down 12% in last yr - Antigone

 
ROME
Serviceman dies after taking AstraZeneca vaccine

Serviceman dies after taking AstraZeneca vaccine

 
ROME
COVID: Over 6 mn Italian vaccinated - Speranza

COVID: Over 6 mn Italian vaccinated - Speranza

 
BRUSSELS
COVID: Italy redder in ECDC map

COVID: Italy redder in ECDC map

 
ROME
Russian ambassador 'disconcerted' by Sputnik accusations

Russian ambassador 'disconcerted' by Sputnik accusations

 
ROME
Spread drops to 93 pts on ECB PEPP boost

Spread drops to 93 pts on ECB PEPP boost

 
ROME
Caligula ship mosaic returned to Italy

Caligula ship mosaic returned to Italy

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, Rolando: «Con la Ternana mostreremo il nostro valore»

Bari, Rolando: «Con la Ternana mostreremo il nostro valore»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaL'emergenza
Vaccini Covid, lotto AstraZeneca bloccato: nessuna dose somministrata

Vaccini Covid, lotto AstraZeneca bloccato: nessuna dose somministrata

 
BrindisiLa decisione
Mafia, sciolto comune di Carovigno. Sottosegretaria Macina: Stato ha anticorpi

Mafia, sciolto comune di Carovigno. Sottosegretaria Macina: Stato ha anticorpi

 
Barinel Barese
Giovinazzo, avvistata pantera nera: sindaco invita alla cautela

Giovinazzo, avvistata pantera nera: sindaco invita alla cautela

 
LecceDa Mattarella
A 18 anni guida i droni e mostra le bellezze del Salento: Luisa Rizzo nominata Alfiere della Repubblica

Due giovani pugliesi nominati alfieri da Mattarella: uno diventerà chef, l'altra pilota droni

 
TarantoControlli dei CC
Maruggio, marito e moglie sorpresi a rubare in abitazioni estive

Maruggio, marito e moglie sorpresi a rubare in abitazioni estive

 
FoggiaIl caso
Mafia foggiana e fondi agricoli: chiusa inchiesta della Dda

Mafia foggiana e fondi agricoli: chiusa inchiesta della Dda

 
BatNella bat
Canosa, a 20 anni raggirava preti e suore per spillare denaro: denunciato

Canosa, a 20 anni raggirava preti e suore per spillare denaro: denunciato

 
MateraMafia
Scanzano Jonico, dopo anni demolita la villa abusiva del boss Schettino

Scanzano Jonico, dopo anni demolita la villa abusiva del boss Schettino

 

ROME

Six Nations: Italy make 5 changes for Wales

After 48-10 defeat to Ireland

Six Nations: Italy make 5 changes for Wales

ROME, MAR 11 - Italy coach Franco Smith has made five changes to the Italy starting line-up to face Wales at the Olimpico on Saturday compared to the team that went down 48-10 at home to Ireland two weeks ago. The outside trio will be made up of Trulla at fullback with Ioane and Bellini on the wings. The centre combo of Brex and Canna will make their third straight start. Garbisi and Varney will be behind the scrum. The back row has been confirmed with Lamaro at number eight joined by Negri and Meyer. Sisi will be flanked in the second row by Cannone who makes his starting return. In the front row Zilocchi and Fischetti will flank captain Bigi. "We are ready to continue our path facing a team that is vying to win the tournament," said Smith who is hoping to avert a 41st straight defeat in the Six Nations. "We are aiming for the goal of improving our performances to become more competitive with each passing match. "Every week we work hard to win, all together, players and staff". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it