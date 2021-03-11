Six Nations: Italy make 5 changes for Wales

COVID: New cases surge above 25,000, 373 more victims
ROME
11 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 11 - Italy coach Franco Smith has made five changes to the Italy starting line-up to face Wales at the Olimpico on Saturday compared to the team that went down 48-10 at home to Ireland two weeks ago. The outside trio will be made up of Trulla at fullback with Ioane and Bellini on the wings. The centre combo of Brex and Canna will make their third straight start. Garbisi and Varney will be behind the scrum. The back row has been confirmed with Lamaro at number eight joined by Negri and Meyer. Sisi will be flanked in the second row by Cannone who makes his starting return. In the front row Zilocchi and Fischetti will flank captain Bigi. "We are ready to continue our path facing a team that is vying to win the tournament," said Smith who is hoping to avert a 41st straight defeat in the Six Nations. "We are aiming for the goal of improving our performances to become more competitive with each passing match. "Every week we work hard to win, all together, players and staff". (ANSA).
