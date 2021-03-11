Giovedì 11 Marzo 2021 | 16:21

BRUSSELS

COVID: Italy redder in ECDC map

Campania, Marche, Lombardy, Friuli, E-R now dark red

COVID: Italy redder in ECDC map

BRUSSELS, MAR 11 - Italy has turned redder in the latest COVID map from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). Campania, Marche, Lombardy, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna and the autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano are dark red in the new map. Last week just E-R and the autonomous provinces were this colour. In the rest of Europe, the situation continues to improve in the Iberian peninsula, Ireland and Denmark while worsening in Hungary and northern Poland. (ANSA).

