Russian ambassador 'disconcerted' by Sputnik accusations

ROME, MAR 11 - Russia's Ambassador to Rome Sergey Razov said Thursday that he was disconcerted by the accusations that have been directed at Moscow after the news that an agreement had been reached for the Russian Sputnik V vaccine to be produced in Italy. "The interpretations that have appeared in some Italian media organs about a sort of diplomatic-propaganda offensive to introduce the Russian vaccine and even (talk of) vaccine colonization (of Europe) are frankly disconcerting," Razov told ANSA in an exclusive interview. "Russia does not intend to impose Sputnik on anyone. "Cultivating phobias, including Rossiphobia, is not very productive". Razov said the Russian embassy in Rome had not been involved in the negotiation between Adienne and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to produce Sputnik in Italy Razov said that the EU's policy towards Moscow was being held "hostage" by a "well known and small group of countries". "We see that the principle political parties in Italy, which we are bonded to by traditional relations of friendship, agree on the importance of normalizing and improving relations between Russia and the EU," he added. "We paid attention to the words uttered by Premier (Mario) Draghi in his speech in the Senate about the importance of strengthening mechanisms of dialogue with our country". (ANSA).