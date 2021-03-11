Spread drops to 93 pts on ECB PEPP boost

ROME, MAR 11 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields dropped to 93 points Thursday, from 99 at Wednesday's close, after the Euroepan Central Bank said it would boost the firepower of its PEPP bond-buying programme to help lift economies out of the COVID recession. The yield on the BTP fell as low as 0.56% compared to 0.67% at Wednesday's close. (ANSA).