COVID decree passed

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Lecce, l'appello del sindaco Salvemini: «Per favore, nel week-end state a casa»
i più letti
Allarme Covid, nuova ordinanza: scuole chiuse e Dad nel Barese e Tarantino. Tra l'1 e il 6 marzo 699 contagi legati alle scuole
Contagi Covid nel Barese, media 287 casi ogni 100mila abitanti: a Bari sono 393, a Acquaviva 708. Decaro firma nuova ordinanza
ROME
11 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 11 - The government's latest COVID decree was passed by the Italian parliament on Thursday. The Lower House gave it definitive approval by 220 votes to 25 with 132 abstentions. Nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) MPs voted against and nationalist League MPs abstained. FdI is the only opposition party to Mario Draghi's national unity government, which is backed by everyone else including the League. The decree earmarks fresh spending against the effects of the pandemic. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su