COVID decree passed

ROME, MAR 11 - The government's latest COVID decree was passed by the Italian parliament on Thursday. The Lower House gave it definitive approval by 220 votes to 25 with 132 abstentions. Nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) MPs voted against and nationalist League MPs abstained. FdI is the only opposition party to Mario Draghi's national unity government, which is backed by everyone else including the League. The decree earmarks fresh spending against the effects of the pandemic. (ANSA).