ROME
COVID decree passed

COVID decree passed

 
ROME
COVID: 2/3rds Italians will have first dose by summer-Sileri

COVID: 2/3rds Italians will have first dose by summer-Sileri

 
CATANZARO
50 mn seized from Calabrian businessmen, Mob front men

50 mn seized from Calabrian businessmen, Mob front men

 
ROME
Gucci 'black widow' miffed by Lady Gaga snub

Gucci 'black widow' miffed by Lady Gaga snub

 
ROME
Italy to invest 80 bn in decarbonization in 5 yrs

Italy to invest 80 bn in decarbonization in 5 yrs

 
ROME
Mattarella honours 28 young people for COVID heroism

Mattarella honours 28 young people for COVID heroism

 
ROME
Searches made in case of insults against Mattarella last yr

Searches made in case of insults against Mattarella last yr

 
ROME
Italy's 'receipt lottery' gets under way with 1st draw

Italy's 'receipt lottery' gets under way with 1st draw

 
ROME
Boschi reports stalker

Boschi reports stalker

 
ROME
Unions call strike of Amazon workers for March 22

Unions call strike of Amazon workers for March 22

 
ROME
New COVID vaccine plan sets 5 levels of priority - draft

New COVID vaccine plan sets 5 levels of priority - draft

 

Biancorossi
Bari, Rolando: «Con la Ternana mostreremo il nostro valore»

Bari, Rolando: «Con la Ternana mostreremo il nostro valore»

 

TarantoControlli dei CC
Maruggio, marito e moglie sorpresi a rubare in abitazioni estive

Maruggio, marito e moglie sorpresi a rubare in abitazioni estive

 
FoggiaIl caso
Mafia foggiana e fondi agricoli: chiusa inchiesta della Dda

Mafia foggiana e fondi agricoli: chiusa inchiesta della Dda

 
Brindisiindagini della Ps
Brindisi, 20enne aggredisce e rapina prostituta dopo rapporto sessuale: ricercato il complice

Brindisi, 20enne aggredisce e rapina prostituta dopo rapporto sessuale: arrestato. Caccia al complice

 
Bariscuola e Covid
Paradosso barese: studenti in Dad, ma il Ministero vuole prove Invalsi in presenza

Paradosso barese: studenti in Dad, ma il Ministero vuole prove Invalsi in presenza

 
BatNella bat
Canosa, a 20 anni raggirava preti e suore per spillare denaro: denunciato

Canosa, a 20 anni raggirava preti e suore per spillare denaro: denunciato

 
LecceContro gli assembramenti
Lecce, l'appello del sindaco Salvemini: «Per favore, nel week-end state a casa»

Lecce, l'appello del sindaco Salvemini: «Per favore, nel week-end state a casa»

 
Potenzala sentenza
Potenza, inchiesta petrolio e smaltimento rifiuti: Eni condannata

Potenza, inchiesta petrolio e smaltimento rifiuti: Eni condannata. Confiscati 44 mln La replica: «Si è operato nel rispetto della normativa»

 
MateraMafia
Scanzano Jonico, dopo anni demolita la villa abusiva del boss Schettino

Scanzano Jonico, dopo anni demolita la villa abusiva del boss Schettino

 

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1571 casi su 12mila test (12,8%), quasi 800 solo nel Barese. Altre 27 vittime

Covid in Puglia, contagi allarmanti: 1571 casi su 12mila test (12,8%) e altre 27 vittime

Basilicata, «È l'amante di mia moglie»: non ci sono le prove, ma il carabiniere viene trasferito

Basilicata, «È l'amante di mia moglie»: non ci sono le prove, ma il carabiniere viene trasferito

Puglia, nuova ordinanza anti Covid: scuole subito chiuse nel Barese e Tarantino. Vietato stazionare in luoghi pubblici

Allarme Covid, nuova ordinanza: scuole chiuse e Dad nel Barese e Tarantino. Tra l'1 e il 6 marzo 699 contagi legati alle scuole

Contagi Covid nel Barese, media 287 casi ogni 100mila abitanti: a Bari sono 393, ad Acquaviva 708

Contagi Covid nel Barese, media 287 casi ogni 100mila abitanti: a Bari sono 393, a Acquaviva 708. Decaro firma nuova ordinanza

Rifornivano di droga Puglia e Basilicata: fermati in 5 a Palazzo S.Gervasio

Rifornivano di droga Puglia e Basilicata: fermati in 5 a Palazzo S.Gervasio. La base era un fruttivendolo VD

ROME

COVID: 2/3rds Italians will have first dose by summer-Sileri

Won't be any sudden lockdown says health undersec

COVID: 2/3rds Italians will have first dose by summer-Sileri

ROME, MAR 11 - Two thirds of Italy's population will have had their first dose of the COVID vaccine by the start of the summer, Health Undersecretary Pierpaolo Sileri told Italian radio Thursday. BY October, he said, two thirds of the population will also have had the second shot of the jab. Sileri also said the government would impose further restrictions in areas where infection risks are higher but there would be no sudden moves such as those occasionally taken by the last government. Stressing that all fresh restrictions would be based on the scientific recommendations of the COVID task force, Sileri said "there won't be a lockdown from one day to another, but there will be time to prepare". Former premier Giuseppe Conte's government came in for particular criticism for suddenly slamming the door shut on ski operators after they had been gearing up to resume activities. (ANSA).

