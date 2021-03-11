Gucci 'black widow' miffed by Lady Gaga snub

ROME, MAR 11 - Gucci 'Black Widow' Patrizia Reggiani said Thursday that she was miffed that Lady Gaga had not met her as she shoots scenes for Ridley Scott's new film, 'The House of Gucci' in Italy. In the movie the American pop star and actress plays Reggiani, who served 17 years of a 26-year sentence for ordering the murder of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci in Milan in 1995. "I am rather annoyed at the fact that Lady Gaga is playing me in the new Ridley Scott film without having had the consideration and sensibility to come and meet me," Reggiani told ANSA. "It is not an economic question. "I won't get a cent form the film. "It is a question of good sense and respect". (ANSA).