ROME
COVID decree passed

ROME
COVID: 2/3rds Italians will have first dose by summer-Sileri

CATANZARO
50 mn seized from Calabrian businessmen, Mob front men

ROME
Gucci 'black widow' miffed by Lady Gaga snub

ROME
Italy to invest 80 bn in decarbonization in 5 yrs

ROME
Mattarella honours 28 young people for COVID heroism

ROME
Searches made in case of insults against Mattarella last yr

ROME
Italy's 'receipt lottery' gets under way with 1st draw

ROME
Boschi reports stalker

ROME
Unions call strike of Amazon workers for March 22

ROME
New COVID vaccine plan sets 5 levels of priority - draft

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, Rolando: «Con la Ternana mostreremo il nostro valore»

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoControlli dei CC
Maruggio, marito e moglie sorpresi a rubare in abitazioni estive

FoggiaIl caso
Mafia foggiana e fondi agricoli: chiusa inchiesta della Dda

Brindisiindagini della Ps
Brindisi, 20enne aggredisce e rapina prostituta dopo rapporto sessuale: ricercato il complice

Bariscuola e Covid
Paradosso barese: studenti in Dad, ma il Ministero vuole prove Invalsi in presenza

BatNella bat
Canosa, a 20 anni raggirava preti e suore per spillare denaro: denunciato

LecceContro gli assembramenti
Lecce, l'appello del sindaco Salvemini: «Per favore, nel week-end state a casa»

Potenzala sentenza
Potenza, inchiesta petrolio e smaltimento rifiuti: Eni condannata

MateraMafia
Scanzano Jonico, dopo anni demolita la villa abusiva del boss Schettino

CATANZARO

'Direct link' to 'Ndrangheta says Gratteri

CATANZARO, MAR 11 - Italian police on Thursday seized some 20 million euros in assets from Catanzaro businessmen and alleged front men linked to the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia, judicial sources said. Police said 10 arrest warrants were served in the operation. Prosecutor Nicola Gratteri, who is leading the current 'maxi-trial' against 'Ndrangheta, said the businessmen's firms had been able to dominate the construction business in and around Catanzaro thanks to their ties to the local Mob. Construction entrepreneur Giuseppe Lobello, 50, was said to be linked to the Arena clan of Isola Capo Rizzuto. He was the alleged bagman for protection money from Catanzaro businesses, police said. Gratteri, who has lived under police protection for 30 years, said the probe, Operation Crocodile, has shown a direct link between the business world and the Calabrian crime world. 'Ndrangheta is Italy's richest and most powerful mafia thanks to its control of the European cocaine trade. All its activities have been estimated to be worth the equivalent of at least three per cent of Italian GDP. Its tentacles have spread from its southern Italian base to central and northern Italy, northern Europe, North and South America and Australia, among other areas. Its influence is especially strong in the affluent northern Italian regions of Lombardy, Piedmont and Emilia-Romagna, but it has also spread to Lazio and Rome. The other main mafias in Italy are Cosa Nostra in Sicily, long more powerful and dangerous than 'Ndrangheta, and the Camorra in Campania. There is a smaller mafia in Puglia, the Sacra Corona Unita (United Holy Crown, SCU), which is generally considered less dangerous and expansive. The biggest ever trial into 'Ndrangheta started in Lamezia Terme in mid-January. The trial delves into the activities of the 'Ndrangheta clans in Vibo Valentia and their links to the political, institutional, economic and rogue Masonic worlds controlling all aspects of local life in Calabria. It is the biggest mafia trial in Italy since the so-called 'maxi-trial' of Cosa Nostra in Sicily from 1986 to 1992, which severely weakened the Sicilian Mob. The Lamezia trial, which is expected to last around three years, has over 300 defendants who are facing hundreds if charges. The defendants include local politicians, businessmen, police and other institutional figures accused of helping 'Ndrangheta hold sway over Calabrian life. "We will show the asphyxiation of Calabrian life by 'Ndrangheta," said Gratteri in his opening remarks. (ANSA).

