Mattarella honours 28 young people for COVID heroism

ROME, MAR 11 - President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday honoured 28 young people for their civic bravery last year, naming them "Ensigns of the Republic". The 28 "distinguished themselves for their commitment and their brave and solidarity-based actions, and they represent, through their bearing witness, the future and hope in a year that will go down in history for the tragic events linked to the pandemic," the presidential Quirinal Palace said. Among the new ensigns are a 14-year-old writer from Marche, Riccardo Amicuzi; a nine-year-old girl from Bergamo who sent a book daily to her classmates, Silvia Artuso; a 14-year-old Genoese boy, Diego Barbieri, who conveyed a love of mountaineering despite an accident that left him lame at a young age; an 18-year-old Rovigo boy, Niccolò Brizzolari, who worked to help the elderly and save the environment; a 16-year-old Trapani girl, Maria Piera Calandra, who worked as a volunteer during the health emergency; and an 18-year-old Catanzaro boy, Giulio Carchidi, who also worked "tirelessely" during the epidemic lockdown. (ANSA).