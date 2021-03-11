Italy to invest 80 bn in decarbonization in 5 yrs

ROME, MAR 11 - Italian Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani told United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in a telephone conversation on Wednesday that Italy is set to invest 80 billion euros in decarbonization over the next five years, the ministry said on Thursday. Cingolani said the investments would stem from the government's PNRR COVID-19 Recovery Plan financed with the help of close to 200 billion euros in EU grants and low-interest loans. Cingolani told Kerry, who has visited London, Brussels and Paris as part of a tour of Europe, that the investments would delivery cuts in emission levels of 55-60% by 2030. (ANSA).