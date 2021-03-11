Searches made in case of insults against Mattarella last yr
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Lecce, l'appello del sindaco Salvemini: «Per favore, nel week-end state a casa»
i più letti
Allarme Covid, nuova ordinanza: scuole chiuse e Dad nel Barese e Tarantino. Tra l'1 e il 6 marzo 699 contagi legati alle scuole
Contagi Covid nel Barese, media 287 casi ogni 100mila abitanti: a Bari sono 393, a Acquaviva 708. Decaro firma nuova ordinanza
ROME
11 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 11 - Italian police on Thursday carried out a number of searches on the instructions of Rome prosecutors in a probe into derogatory messages and insults received by President Sergio Mattarella on social media last spring, during the first wave of the COVID emergency, judicial sources said. The searches were carried out in several Italian cities, the sources said. The probe posits possible charges of offending the honour and prestige of the head of State. This is a crime under the Italian Constitution. Mattarella, 79, recently received plaudits for waiting his turn along with ordinary citizens for a COVID vaccination. He has also been praised for his handling of Italy's recent government crisis which ended with the installation of a national unity government led by former European central banker Mario Draghi. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su