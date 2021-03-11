Italy's 'receipt lottery' gets under way with 1st draw

ROME, MAR 11 - The first draw for Italy's 'Receipt Lottery' (Lotteria degli Scontrini) takes place on Thursday, with 10 consumers set to win 100,000 euros and 20 retailers set to get 20,000 euros. The lottery is part of the government's effort to combat tax evasion by encouraging traceable payments by card and to incentivize people to use traditional shops rather than online retailers. The economy ministry said four million people have activated codes to be able to take part in the lottery. Each time a consumer uses a card to make purchases in a shop and gets the cashier to scan their Receipt Lottery code, they get one lottery ticket for each euro spent, up to a maximum of 1,000 tickets for a single receipt. These tickets are then automatically put into draws, with winners notified via email. The Consumerismo consumer association, however, said that only around 35% of retailers are able to scan codes for the lottery at the moment, due to the lack of the necessary technology, connection problems and other issues. (ANSA).