Italy's 'receipt lottery' gets under way with 1st draw

ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Mesagne, ristorante ospitava 52 clienti non distanziati, la capienza era di 20: chiusura e multe

Mesagne, ristorante ospitava 52 clienti non distanziati, la capienza era di 20: chiusura e multe

 
BariL'emergenza
Bari, ristorazione sulla graticola: chiuse più di 400 attività

Bari, ristorazione sulla graticola: chiuse più di 400 attività

 
TarantoOperazione della Polizia
Assalti ai bancomat, preso a Pulsano uno della banda: indagini dalla Toscana grazie a celle, Telepass e gps

Assalti ai bancomat, preso a Pulsano uno della banda: indagini dalla Toscana grazie a celle, Telepass e gps

 
BatNella bat
Canosa, a 20 anni raggirava preti e suore per spillare denaro: denunciato

Canosa, a 20 anni raggirava preti e suore per spillare denaro: denunciato

 
LecceContro gli assembramenti
Lecce, l'appello del sindaco Salvemini: «Per favore, nel week-end state a casa»

Lecce, l'appello del sindaco Salvemini: «Per favore, nel week-end state a casa»

 
FoggiaL'attentato
Bomba contro perito che rifiutò pratica su falso incidente: 2 arresti a Foggia

Bomba contro perito che rifiutò pratica su falso incidente: 2 arresti a Foggia

 
Potenzala sentenza
Potenza, inchiesta petrolio e smaltimento rifiuti: Eni condannata

Potenza, inchiesta petrolio e smaltimento rifiuti: Eni condannata. Confiscati 44 mln La replica: «Si è operato nel rispetto della normativa»

 
MateraMafia
Scanzano Jonico, dopo anni demolita la villa abusiva del boss Schettino

Scanzano Jonico, dopo anni demolita la villa abusiva del boss Schettino

 

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1571 casi su 12mila test (12,8%), quasi 800 solo nel Barese. Altre 27 vittime

Covid in Puglia, contagi allarmanti: 1571 casi su 12mila test (12,8%) e altre 27 vittime

Basilicata, «È l'amante di mia moglie»: non ci sono le prove, ma il carabiniere viene trasferito

Basilicata, «È l'amante di mia moglie»: non ci sono le prove, ma il carabiniere viene trasferito

Puglia, nuova ordinanza anti Covid: scuole subito chiuse nel Barese e Tarantino. Vietato stazionare in luoghi pubblici

Allarme Covid, nuova ordinanza: scuole chiuse e Dad nel Barese e Tarantino. Tra l'1 e il 6 marzo 699 contagi legati alle scuole

Contagi Covid nel Barese, media 287 casi ogni 100mila abitanti: a Bari sono 393, ad Acquaviva 708

Contagi Covid nel Barese, media 287 casi ogni 100mila abitanti: a Bari sono 393, a Acquaviva 708. Decaro firma nuova ordinanza

Rifornivano di droga Puglia e Basilicata: fermati in 5 a Palazzo S.Gervasio

Rifornivano di droga Puglia e Basilicata: fermati in 5 a Palazzo S.Gervasio. La base era un fruttivendolo VD

ROME, MAR 11 - The first draw for Italy's 'Receipt Lottery' (Lotteria degli Scontrini) takes place on Thursday, with 10 consumers set to win 100,000 euros and 20 retailers set to get 20,000 euros. The lottery is part of the government's effort to combat tax evasion by encouraging traceable payments by card and to incentivize people to use traditional shops rather than online retailers. The economy ministry said four million people have activated codes to be able to take part in the lottery. Each time a consumer uses a card to make purchases in a shop and gets the cashier to scan their Receipt Lottery code, they get one lottery ticket for each euro spent, up to a maximum of 1,000 tickets for a single receipt. These tickets are then automatically put into draws, with winners notified via email. The Consumerismo consumer association, however, said that only around 35% of retailers are able to scan codes for the lottery at the moment, due to the lack of the necessary technology, connection problems and other issues. (ANSA).

