Unions call strike of Amazon workers for March 22

ROME, MAR 11 - Italian trade unions said Thursday that they have called a 24-hour strike of all workers involved in the supply chain of online retailer Amazon for March 22 after contact talks broke down. The strike will involve staff at Amazon's hubs in Italy and delivery drivers. It is the first such strike of the whole Amazon supply chain in Italy. The Filt CgIl, Fit Cisl, Uiltrasporti and Assoespress groups said contact talks "suddenly broke down because of the employer association's unwillingness to address the issues raised by the unions in a positive way". (ANSA).