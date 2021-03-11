Unions call strike of Amazon workers for March 22

Searches made in case of insults against Mattarella last yr
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Lecce, l'appello del sindaco Salvemini: «Per favore, nel week-end state a casa»
i più letti
Allarme Covid, nuova ordinanza: scuole chiuse e Dad nel Barese e Tarantino. Tra l'1 e il 6 marzo 699 contagi legati alle scuole
Contagi Covid nel Barese, media 287 casi ogni 100mila abitanti: a Bari sono 393, a Acquaviva 708. Decaro firma nuova ordinanza
ROME
11 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 11 - Italian trade unions said Thursday that they have called a 24-hour strike of all workers involved in the supply chain of online retailer Amazon for March 22 after contact talks broke down. The strike will involve staff at Amazon's hubs in Italy and delivery drivers. It is the first such strike of the whole Amazon supply chain in Italy. The Filt CgIl, Fit Cisl, Uiltrasporti and Assoespress groups said contact talks "suddenly broke down because of the employer association's unwillingness to address the issues raised by the unions in a positive way". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su