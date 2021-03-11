New COVID vaccine plan sets 5 levels of priority - draft

ROME, MAR 11 - A draft of the government's new COVID-19 vaccination plan sets five levels of priority in addition to the groups of people that have already been targetted by the vaccination campaign - health workers, the over-80s, teachers, police and other front-line workers - sources said Thursday.. Top priority goes to people considered extremely vulnerable, such as the seriously disabled. Then there are people aged 70 to 79; people aged 60 to 69; people under 60 with two or more medical conditions, but who are not considered extremely vulnerable; and other people under 60. (ANSA).