New COVID vaccine plan sets 5 levels of priority - draft

11 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 11 - A draft of the government's new COVID-19 vaccination plan sets five levels of priority in addition to the groups of people that have already been targetted by the vaccination campaign - health workers, the over-80s, teachers, police and other front-line workers - sources said Thursday.. Top priority goes to people considered extremely vulnerable, such as the seriously disabled. Then there are people aged 70 to 79; people aged 60 to 69; people under 60 with two or more medical conditions, but who are not considered extremely vulnerable; and other people under 60. (ANSA).
