Ban on dismissals set to be extended - Orlando

ROME, MAR 11 - Labour Minister Andrea Orlando said Thursday that Italy's ban on employers dismissing workers during the COVID-19 emergency is set to be extended. "We are going in the direction of an extension of the ban on dismissals," Orlando told the Senate's labour committee. "This, however, will be linked to a fixed time for workers who are covered by ordinary (assistance) instruments. "For those not covered by ordinary instruments, it will be linked to a reform of the benefits system". (ANSA).