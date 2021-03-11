Italy to get up to 80 mn vaccine doses by end of summer
ROME
11 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 11 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza has said Italy is set to get up to 50 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the second quarter of this year and reach a total of up to 80 million in the third. The minister said, therefore,that the nation's coronavirus vaccination campaign should be able to march on even if the pharmaceutical companies are not able to fully respect their contracts. He added that contagion among Italian health workers, who were the first people to get the vaccine, has "collapsed". (ANSA).
