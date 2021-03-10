Mercoledì 10 Marzo 2021 | 19:15

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
>>>ANSA/Govt task force considers tougher COVID restrictions

>>>ANSA/Govt task force considers tougher COVID restrictions

 
ROME
COVID: British variant dominates Brazilian,S.African- ISS

COVID: British variant dominates Brazilian,S.African- ISS

 
ROME
Italy wants Nivola statues back after NYC removal

Italy wants Nivola statues back after NYC removal

 
ROME
COVID: 22,409 new cases, 332 more victims

COVID: 22,409 new cases, 332 more victims

 
TURIN
Man, 82, donates kidney to save son in record case

Man, 82, donates kidney to save son in record case

 
ROME
AIFA OKs 1st gene therapy agst SMA

AIFA OKs 1st gene therapy agst SMA

 
ROME
Soccer: Ronaldo under fire after Juve exit Champions League (5)

Soccer: Ronaldo under fire after Juve exit Champions League (5)

 
ROME
Soccer: Ronaldo under fire after Juve exit Champions League (4)

Soccer: Ronaldo under fire after Juve exit Champions League (4)

 
ROME
Soccer: Ronaldo under fire after Juve exit Champions League (3)

Soccer: Ronaldo under fire after Juve exit Champions League (3)

 
ROME
Soccer: Ronaldo under fire after Juve exit Champions League (2)

Soccer: Ronaldo under fire after Juve exit Champions League (2)

 
ROME
COVID: Deaf to get transparent face masks - Stefani

COVID: Deaf to get transparent face masks - Stefani

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, Rolando: «Con la Ternana mostreremo il nostro valore»

Bari, Rolando: «Con la Ternana mostreremo il nostro valore»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Bariarea metropolitana
Contagi Covid nel Barese, media 287 casi ogni 100mila abitanti: a Bari sono 393, ad Acquaviva 708

Contagi Covid nel Barese, media 287 casi ogni 100mila abitanti: a Bari sono 393, a Acquaviva 708

 
Potenzala sentenza
Potenza, inchiesta petrolio e smaltimento rifiuti: Eni condannata

Potenza, inchiesta petrolio e smaltimento rifiuti: Eni condannata. Confiscati 44 mln

 
TarantoLa decisione
Ex Ilva Taranto, ok anticipo 200 euro su integrazione salario: via libera dei commissari

Ex Ilva Taranto, ok anticipo 200 euro su integrazione salario: via libera dei commissari

 
Foggiasanità
Cerignola, medico aggredito verbalmente e strattonato in ambulatorio davanti ai pazienti

Cerignola, medico aggredito verbalmente e strattonato in ambulatorio davanti ai pazienti

 
LecceL'emergenza
Lecce, focolaio Covid in reparto Oncologia: Procura apre fascicolo

Lecce, focolaio Covid in reparto Oncologia: Procura apre fascicolo

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Fasano, falso profilo social del sindaco per spillare soldi ai cittadini: scoperto e bloccato

Fasano, falso profilo social del sindaco per spillare soldi ai cittadini: scoperto e bloccato

 
MateraMafia
Scanzano Jonico, dopo anni demolita la villa abusiva del boss Schettino

Scanzano Jonico, dopo anni demolita la villa abusiva del boss Schettino

 
BatNella Bat
Trani, la musica di Antonio Maggio e le mimose per celebrare le donne

Trani, la musica di Antonio Maggio e le mimose per celebrare le donne

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1571 casi su 12mila test (12,8%), quasi 800 solo nel Barese. Altre 27 vittime

Covid in Puglia, 1571 casi su 12mila test (12,8%), quasi 800 solo nel Barese. Altre 27 vittime. In arrivo nuove restrizioni

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1286 casi su 10.732 test (11,9%), ma tanti decessi, 39 in un giorno

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1286 casi su 10.732 test (11,9%): tanti decessi, 39 in un giorno. Intensive in crisi: 118 in tilt. Oltre 72mila over 80 vaccinati

Basilicata, «È l'amante di mia moglie»: non ci sono le prove, ma il carabiniere viene trasferito

Basilicata, «È l'amante di mia moglie»: non ci sono le prove, ma il carabiniere viene trasferito

Puglia, correre non serve: la mappa degli autovelox della settimana

Puglia, la mappa degli autovelox dall'8 al 14 marzo 2021

Covid, il monito della virologa: «Vaccinati? Potrebbero contagiarsi. 2 casi su 3 da variante inglese»

Covid, il monito della virologa: «Vaccinati? Potrebbero contagiarsi. 2 casi su 3 da variante inglese»

ROME

>>>ANSA/Govt task force considers tougher COVID restrictions

COVID cut life expectancy by almost a year . ISTAT

>>>ANSA/Govt task force considers tougher COVID restrictions

ROME, MAR 10 - The government's 'cabina di regia' COVID-19 task force met on Wednesday to assess possible new restrictions amid a rise in contagion in Italy. The task force, which features officials from the health ministry, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) and the regional governments, looked at proposed tighter restrictions from the CTS panel of experts advising the government on its response to the pandemic. The CTS has proposed closing down all non-essential shops and activities at weekends, along the lines of the restrictions imposed during the Christmas holidays, given the rise in contagion The idea is to further prevent contact between people to combat infection, even in moderate-coronavirus risk yellow zones. The panel also proposed tougher measures in high-contagion risk red zones like those adopted a year ago in the northern town of Codogno, which was sealed off after becoming one of the nation's first coronavirus hotspots. ISTAT said Wednesday that life expectancy in Italy fell by almost a year in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its health and economic consequences. The national statistics agency said life expectancy at birth was 82.3 years in 2020, down from 83.2 in 2019. "COVID completely wiped out the life-expectancy gains made in a decade in the north and partially wiped them out in other parts of the country," said ISTAT's BES report on the nation's well being and its level of equality and sustainability. "This is a step backwards that will take a long time to be fully recouped". ISTAT President Gian Carlo Blangiardo said that "the indicators have registered a particularly violent impact on some of the areas of progress on health of the last 10 years, which were wiped out in just one year". COVID-19 intensive care cases have passed the critical threshold of 30% of overall cases, the National Agency for Regional Health Services (AGENAS) said in a report updated to March 9. At a national level, ICU cases are now 31%, it said. This level makes it difficult to treat other patients. The percentage was 6% up on March 1 when it was 25%. The 30% threshold has been passed in 11 regions: Abruzzo (41%), Emilia Romagna (40%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (34%), Lombardy (43%), Marche (44%), Molise (67%), Autonomous Province of Bolzano (39%), Autonomous Province of Trento (54%), Piedmont (36%), Tuscany (36%), and Umbria (57%). The percentage of COVID patients in other wards was 35%, up 5% on March 1. However, that is below the critical threshold which in this case is set at 40%. Seven regions are above this threshold: Abruzzo (45%), Emilia Romagna (47%), Lombardy (46%), Marche (54%), Molise (45%), Piedmont (42%) and Umbria (51%). There have been 22,409 new COVID-19 cases, and 332 more victims of the virus, in Italy in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Wednesday. On Tuesday there were 19,749 new cases and 376 more victims. Some 361,040 fresh tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours, up from 345,336 Tuesday. The positivity rate has risen by 0.5%, from 5.7% to 6.2%. ICU cases have risen by 253 and hospital admissions by 489. The death toll is now 100,811. The case tally is 3,123,368. The currently positive are 487,074 (+8,191 up over Tuesday), the recovered and discharged 2,535,483 (+13,752), and those isolating at home 461,365 (+7,631 ). (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it