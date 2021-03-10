COVID: British variant dominates Brazilian,S.African- ISS

Mercoledì 10 Marzo 2021 | 19:14

ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
TURIN
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Bariarea metropolitana
Potenzala sentenza
TarantoLa decisione
Foggiasanità
LecceL'emergenza
BrindisiNel Brindisino
MateraMafia
BatNella Bat
ROME

By 54% to 4.3% and 0.4% respectively - health body

ROME, MAR 10 - The Higher Health Institute (ISS) on Wednesday said the British variant of COVID-19 was dominating the Brazilian and South African variants by 54% to 4.3% and 0.4% respectively. The British variant is more contagious and dangerous than the other strains, it confirmed. (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
