COVID: British variant dominates Brazilian,S.African- ISS

Govt task force considers tougher COVID restrictions
ROME
10 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 10 - The Higher Health Institute (ISS) on Wednesday said the British variant of COVID-19 was dominating the Brazilian and South African variants by 54% to 4.3% and 0.4% respectively. The British variant is more contagious and dangerous than the other strains, it confirmed. (ANSA).
