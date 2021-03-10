Man, 82, donates kidney to save son in record case

TURIN, MAR 10 - In a record for Italy, an 82-year-old man donated a kidney and saved the life of his 53-year-old son in a Turin hospital on Wednesday, It was the oldest living donation in Italy. The groundbreaking operation took place at Turin's Molinette Hospital. The new kidney has enabled the son to avoid dialysis. The man is suffering from glomerulonephritis, a kidney condition that can permanently damage the organ or compromise its function. "Transplants from living donors are rising in Italy too," said Molinette nephrology chief Luigi Biancone. "There is no limit on the age of the donor, but the age must be weighed in conjunction with the clinical, morphological and functional data which may indicate a lower biological age". The donor told ANSA that he had done "nothing special. "I didn't do anything exceptional, it's more than normal for a father to do what he can to improve his son's life. I was well beforehand and I'm well now, afterwards. My son, who had got to the verge of dialysis, is now as fit as a fiddle". He said his son had been on a stringent diet and subjected to regular controls that badly affected his life for the last 12 years, and that his renal insufficiency was only destined to get worse. He said he had been thinking of gibing him a kidney for some time and had "only been awaiting the doctors' OK". (ANSA).