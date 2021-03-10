COVID: 22,409 new cases, 332 more victims

ROME, MAR 10 - There have been 22,409 new COVID-19 cases, and 332 more victims of the virus, in Italy in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Wednesday. On Tuesday there were 19,749 new cases and 376 more victims. Some 361,040 fresh tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours, up from 345,336 Tuesday. The positivity rate has risen by 0.5%, from 5.7% to 6.2%. ICU cases have risen by 253 and hospital admissions by 489. The death toll is now 100,811. The case tally is 3,123,368. The currently positive are 487,074 (+8,191 up over Tuesday), the recovered and discharged 2,535,483 (+13,752), and those isolating at home 461,365 (+7,631 ). (ANSA).