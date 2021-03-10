Mercoledì 10 Marzo 2021 | 17:40

ROME

Soccer: Ronaldo under fire after Juve exit Champions League (3)

Forward didn't score and created hole in wall for key Porto goal

Soccer: Ronaldo under fire after Juve exit Champions League (3)

ROME, MAR 10 - Portugal great Cristiano Ronaldo has come under fire after Juventus's exited the Champions League in the last 16 despite beating 10-man Porto 3-2 in the return leg in Turin on Tuesday. The visitors progressed to the quarter-finals on away goals after the first leg ended 2-1 to them. Ronaldo not only failed to score but he also turned and hopped while standing in the wall for Sergio Oliveira's extra-time free-kick, helping create the hole through which the ball passed for the crucial goal. Former Juve coach Fabio Capello was among those to criticise Ronaldo for failing to hold the wall in the post-match analysis. Oliveira had scored a first-half penalty to set Juve a massive challenge. But they looked to have taken the upper hand after the break, with Federico Chiesa scoring twice and Porto striker Mehdi Taremi getting sent off. There were not more goals within regulation time though and Oliveira's free-kick left Juve again needing two goals to go through. Adrien Rabiot headed in one but the other did not arrive and the Turin giants crashed out of the competition in the first knock-out round for the second consecutive season. Despite their glittering domestic trophy cabinet of 36 scudetti, including the last nine straight, the Bianconeri have only won two European titles, in 1985 and 1996. Ronaldo was hired from Real Madrid for 100 million euros three years ago to help bring some of the continental glory he had regularly enjoyed with Los Merengues. The latest disappointing display by the record CL scorer and five time Ballon d'Or was highlighted by the Italian sports press, with Gazzetta dello Sport headlining Another Juve Disaster and rating the Portugal great the worst player on the field. Corriere dello Sport, the second biggest daily, went even further, headlining Betrayed by Ronaldo. (ANSA).

