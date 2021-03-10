COVID: Deaf to get transparent face masks - Stefani
ROME
10 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 10 - Deaf people will get transparent COVID face masks so they can read people's lips despite the pandemic, Disabilities Minister Erika Stefani told the House question time Wednesday. She said she had moved to make such masks available via distribution channels run by Italy's COVID commissioner, General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo. "I flagged this to General Figliuolo who assured me that he had already set the process in motion to acquire these items of PPE", she said. (ANSA).
