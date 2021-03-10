Ibra-Lukaku accused of unsporting conduct over 'voodoo row'

ROME, MAR 10 - Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) sporting prosecutors have wrapped up a probe into an ugly bust-up between AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Inter's Romelu Lukaku during an Italian Cup quarter-final in January, ANSA sources said on Wednesday. The players are accused of unsporting conduct and the clubs are considered partly responsible. Ibrahimovic is suspected of directing a jibe about voodoo at Lukaku during the row. The players and the clubs will have the chance to reach a plea bargain with the FIGC prosecutors before charges are presented, the sources said. The reading of Ibrahimovic's lips suggested he refereed to Lukaku's "voodoo shit" in a clash at the end of the first half in which the players threatened each other and almost came to blows. The Belgium forward, who is black, was also upset about a reference to his mother. Milan coach Stefano Pioli said that Ibrahimovic is not guilty of racism. Commentators have said the jibe may have been a reference to a remark by an official at Lukaku's former club Everton, who said his refusal to extend his contract with the Liverpool side was linked to voodoo. Both players were booked for the clash during Inter's 2-1 win over Milan. Ibrahimovic, who scored Milan's goal, was sent off in the second half for a second yellow card. Lukaku equalised with a penalty and Christian Eriksen sent Inter into the semifinals with a stoppage-time freekick (ANSA).