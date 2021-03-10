Mercoledì 10 Marzo 2021 | 16:05

Boy placed in home after plastering town with sex pix of ex

SALERNO, MAR 10 - A 17-year-old boy has been placed in a home after plastering his home town near Salerno with intimate pictures of his ex girlfriend with the clear intention of humiliating her in a move likened by police to revenge porn. The boy was prosecuted under Italy's recent law banning revenge porn. The boy, whose ex is 13, was also found in possession of child pornography. The graphic and intimate pictures were put up a few days ago all over the small town. (ANSA).

