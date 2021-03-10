COVID: 1st vaccine drive-thru to open Fri

COVID: Deaf to get transparent face masks - Stefani
ROME
10 Marzo 2021
ROME, MAR 10 - Italy's first COVID vaccination drive-thru, run by the defence ministry, will open Friday at a park in Milan. It will be the biggest vaccination hub placed at the government's disposal by the armed forces. The hub, in Trenno Park, is already active for testing and takes hundreds of swabs a day. One initial line for the jab will be followed by others, sources said. (ANSA).
