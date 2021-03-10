Woman, 82, donates kidney to save son in record case

TURIN, MAR 10 - In a record for Italy, an 82-year-old woman donated a kidney and saved the life of her 53-year-old son in a Turin hospital on Wednesday, It was the oldest living donation in Italy. The groundbreaking operation took place at Turin's Molinette Hospital. The new kidney has enabled the son to avoid dialysis. The man is suffering from glomerulonephritis, a kidney condition that can permanently damage the organ or compromise its function. "Transplants from living donors are rising in Italy too," said Molinette nephrology chief Luigi Biancone. "There is no limit on the age of the donor, but the age must be weighed in conjunction with the clinical, morphological and functional data which may indicate a lower biological age". (ANSA).