Renzi parents indicted for bankruptcy, fake invoices

FLORENCE, MAR 10 - The parents of ex-premier and centrist Italia Viva (IV) party leader Matteo Renzi were sent to trial Wednesday on charges of fraudulent bankruptcy and issuing false invoices. The parents of the former centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader have been charged in the bankruptcy of three cooperatives ,'Delivery Service Italia', 'Europe Service' and 'Marmodiv', for which a total of 18 people have been indicted. The couple, Tiziano Renzi and Laura Bovoli, were arrested in the probe two years ago. They have denied all wrongdoing. Renzi quit the PD to set up IV and recently pulled IV from ex-premier Giuseppe Conte's government leading to the formation of a new national unity administration under former European central banker Mario Draghi. (ANSA).