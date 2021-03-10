COVID: Intensive care cases pass critical threshold

ROME, MAR 10 - COVID-19 intensive care cases have passed the critical threshold of 30% of overall cases, the National Agency for Regional Health Services (AGENAS) said in a report updated to March 9. At a national level, ICU cases are now 31%, it said. This level makes it difficult to treat other patients. The percentage was 6% up on March 1 when it was 25%. The 30% threshold has been passed in 11 regions: Abruzzo (41%), Emilia Romagna (40%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (34%), Lombardy (43%), Marche (44%), Molise (67%), Autonomous Province of Bolzano (39%), Autonomous Province of Trento (54%), Piedmont (36%), Tuscany (36%), and Umbria (57%). The percentage of COVID patients in other wards was 35%, up 5% on March 1. However, that is below the critical threshold which in this case is set at 40%. Seven regions are above this threshold: Abruzzo (45%), Emilia Romagna (47%), Lombardy (46%), Marche (54%), Molise (45%), Piedmont (42%) and Umbria (51%). (ANSA).