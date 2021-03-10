Draghi signs civil service reform 'pact'

ROME, MAR 10 - Premier Mario Draghi on Wednesday signed a 'pact' for the innovation of the civil service and social cohesion with Italy's trade unions. The premier and former European central banker stressed how important dialogue with the unions was to him. "During the course of the talks I have had the opportunity to express to you how much I care about these talks and this dialogue," he told the leaders of CGIL, CISL and UIL, the big three union federations. Draghi said the pact marked the start of investing in new blood and reform in the civil service, which has been requested by the European Union as a condition for receiving COVID recovery funding. "The pandemic and the recovery plan require new professionalism and new forms of work," he said. "New professionalism requires investment and new rules. "That is what we are beginning today". Draghi, credited with saving the euro during his stint at the Euroepan Central Bank, has vowed to achieve long-called-for civil service reforms to cut business-stifling red tape. He has also pledged to speed up Italy's notoriously slow civil justice system, another big drag on foreign investment. "There is a lot to be done," 'Super Mario' said at the pact signing, adding that reforms would also target the average age and staff training in the service. Civil Service Minister Renato Brunetta also hailed the pact as "a breakthrough". Brunetta convened the unions to talks Friday to begin discussions about how to implement the pact. (ANSA).