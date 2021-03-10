Mercoledì 10 Marzo 2021 | 14:29

ROME
Pregnant volleyball player cited for breach of contract

ROME
Govt task force to consider tougher COVID restrictions

FLORENCE
Renzi parents indicted for bankruptcy, fake invoices

TURIN
Woman, 82, donates kidney to save son in record case

ROME
COVID: Intensive care cases pass critical threshold

ROME
Draghi signs civil service reform 'pact'

ROME
Italy to get over half mn more vaccine shots by Mar

ROME
Letta takes time to consider taking lead of PD

ROME
DR Congo: Italians killed by kidnappers say witnesses

ROME
COVID cut life expectancy in Italy by almost a year - ISTAT

ROME
Soccer: Ronaldo under fire after Juve exit Champions League

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, Rolando: «Con la Ternana mostreremo il nostro valore»

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariLa tempistica
Bari, ritardo Parco Giustizia: penalisti sgomenti

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Fasano, falso profilo social del sindaco per spillare soldi ai cittadini: scoperto e bloccato

FoggiaNella notte
Foggia, scassina un'auto in sosta e scappa con i caricabatterie dei cellulari

LecceL'incidente
Scontro fra due auto nel basso Salento: muore 36enne di Nardò

PotenzaL'operazione
Rifornivano di droga Puglia e Basilicata: fermati in 5 a Palazzo S.Gervasio

HomeIl caso
Processo Ilva, la difesa di Vendola: «Nessuna pressione su Assennato». In arrivo il verdetto dall'Europa

MateraMafia
Scanzano Jonico, dopo anni demolita la villa abusiva del boss Schettino

BatNella Bat
Trani, la musica di Antonio Maggio e le mimose per celebrare le donne

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1286 casi su 10.732 test (11,9%), ma tanti decessi, 39 in un giorno

Puglia, correre non serve: la mappa degli autovelox della settimana

Covid, il monito della virologa: «Vaccinati? Potrebbero contagiarsi. 2 casi su 3 da variante inglese»

Vaccini anti Covid, in Puglia saranno somministrati a partire di fine marzo

Bari, caos al San Paolo: pronto soccorso preso d'assalto: ambulanze ferme con pazienti positivi a bordo

ROME

Guard against criminal infiltration says Lamorgese

ROME, MAR 10 - Italy will get over half a million more COVID-19 vaccine doses by the end of March under a new European Union scheme, premier's office sources said after reports of new delays and shortfalls Monday. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has negotiated the acquisition of a further four million doses from producers including BioNTech-Pfizer, the sources said, above and beyond what was already envisaged by the first quarter delivery programme. "For Italy that amounts to an additional quota of 532,000 doses which will be delivered in the last two weeks of March," the sources said. They said these additional shots would "help tackle the emergence of new contagions and variants". Italian drugs agency AIFA, meanwhile, said that a higher number of doses should be got from each phial of vaccine. And Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said Italy must guard against infiltration of the vaccine business by criminal groups. (ANSA).

