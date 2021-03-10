Letta takes time to consider taking lead of PD

ROME, MAR 10 - Ex-premier Enrico Letta said Wednesday that he needs to take time to consider whether he wants to be the next leader of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti quit as leader earlier this month, complaining of an "unending stream" of criticism from within the party. The party has fallen sharply in the opinion polls since he resigned and several PD bigwigs have asked Letta to take over. Letta has stepped back from frontline politics since then PD leader Matteo Renzi brought down his broad coalition government in 2014 in order to take over the helm of government himself. Renzi has since split from the PD to form his own centrist party, Italia Viva (IV). "I am grateful for the quantity of messages of encouragement that I am receiving," Letta said via Twitter. "The PD is in my heart and these appeals touch the deepest chords. "But this unexpected acceleration has truly taken me by surprise and I'll need 48 hours to reflect well. And then to decide". (ANSA).