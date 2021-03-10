Mercoledì 10 Marzo 2021 | 12:50

ROME
Letta takes time to consider taking lead of PD

ROME
DR Congo: Italians killed by kidnappers say witnesses

ROME
COVID cut life expectancy in Italy by almost a year - ISTAT

ROME
Soccer: Ronaldo under fire after Juve exit Champions League

ROME
America's Cup: Luna Rossa satisfied after tie on day one

ROME
Carminati gets 10 years in huge Rome graft case

ROME
COVID: 19,749 new cases in 24 hrs, 376 more victims

CASERTA
Man arrested for trying to strangle partner in front of kids

ROME
Sophia Loren to get Oscar Academy's 1st Visionary Award

MILAN
Tunisian, 37, suspected of preaching terror in jail

GENOA
29 arrested in Albania-Italy drug bust

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, Rolando: «Con la Ternana mostreremo il nostro valore»

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariLa tempistica
Bari, ritardo Parco Giustizia: penalisti sgomenti

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Fasano, falso profilo social del sindaco per spillare soldi ai cittadini: scoperto e bloccato

FoggiaNella notte
Foggia, scassina un'auto in sosta e scappa con i caricabatterie dei cellulari

LecceL'incidente
Scontro fra due auto nel basso Salento: muore 36enne di Nardò

PotenzaL'operazione
Rifornivano di droga Puglia e Basilicata: fermati in 5 a Palazzo S.Gervasio

HomeIl caso
Processo Ilva, la difesa di Vendola: «Nessuna pressione su Assennato». In arrivo il verdetto dall'Europa

MateraMafia
Scanzano Jonico, dopo anni demolita la villa abusiva del boss Schettino

BatNella Bat
Trani, la musica di Antonio Maggio e le mimose per celebrare le donne

ROME, MAR 10 - Italy's late Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Luca Attanasio, and Carabiniere police officer Vittorio Iacovicci were killed by kidnappers in the African country on February 22, eye witnesses have told Italian investigators, sources said Wednesday. The eye witnesses, including Rocco Leone, the Deputy Country Director for the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in DRC, told the Carabinieri's ROS unit that they were killed during an exchange of gunfire between a group of armed people who wanted to kidnap them and Congolese forest rangers. Leone, who survived the attack, said that, when Iacovicci tried to take Attanasio out of the line of fire, the kidnappers started to shoot at the Italians, according to the sources. The convey Iacovicci and Attanasio were part of was attacked while travelling to visit a WFP school-feeding programme. The armed gang killed a Congolese driver employed by the WFP before the exchange of fire in which the Italians were killed. The version of events given by the eye witnesses corroborates that of the DRC government, which said the Italians were killed by the kidnappers and not by the friend fire of the rangers. (ANSA).

