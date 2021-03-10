DR Congo: Italians killed by kidnappers say witnesses

ROME, MAR 10 - Italy's late Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Luca Attanasio, and Carabiniere police officer Vittorio Iacovicci were killed by kidnappers in the African country on February 22, eye witnesses have told Italian investigators, sources said Wednesday. The eye witnesses, including Rocco Leone, the Deputy Country Director for the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in DRC, told the Carabinieri's ROS unit that they were killed during an exchange of gunfire between a group of armed people who wanted to kidnap them and Congolese forest rangers. Leone, who survived the attack, said that, when Iacovicci tried to take Attanasio out of the line of fire, the kidnappers started to shoot at the Italians, according to the sources. The convey Iacovicci and Attanasio were part of was attacked while travelling to visit a WFP school-feeding programme. The armed gang killed a Congolese driver employed by the WFP before the exchange of fire in which the Italians were killed. The version of events given by the eye witnesses corroborates that of the DRC government, which said the Italians were killed by the kidnappers and not by the friend fire of the rangers. (ANSA).