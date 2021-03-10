America's Cup: Luna Rossa satisfied after tie on day one

ROME, MAR 10 - Luna Rossa Skipper and Team Director Max Sirena expressed satisfaction after the Italian outfit drew 1-1 with Team New Zealand on the first day of competition of the 36th America's Cup. The holders won the first race by 31 seconds after taking control with a better start. But if they thought they were going to have things all their own way, they were wrong, as Luna Rossa came back to take the second race by seven seconds after holding off a late surge by the hosts. "It was an important and interesting day," said Sirena. "Expectations were high among both teams and there was a great deal of curiosity to see what the difference in performance in the two boats would be. "We raced in a wind range of 13 to 18 knots, which is much more favourable to their configuration. "So we raced well. "We can beat them and that is good news for us and it gives us confidence. "We certainty made some mistakes, which we will analyse tomorrow with attention. "But the day ended in a positive way and that fires us up". Competition resumes on Friday. Luna Rossa won the right to challenge Team New Zealand for sailing's ultimate prize by beating British and American teams in the Prada Cup. (ANSA).