Mercoledì 10 Marzo 2021 | 11:08

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
America's Cup: Luna Rossa satisfied after tie on day one

America's Cup: Luna Rossa satisfied after tie on day one

 
ROME
Carminati gets 10 years in huge Rome graft case

Carminati gets 10 years in huge Rome graft case

 
ROME
COVID: 19,749 new cases in 24 hrs, 376 more victims

COVID: 19,749 new cases in 24 hrs, 376 more victims

 
CASERTA
Man arrested for trying to strangle partner in front of kids

Man arrested for trying to strangle partner in front of kids

 
ROME
Sophia Loren to get Oscar Academy's 1st Visionary Award

Sophia Loren to get Oscar Academy's 1st Visionary Award

 
MILAN
Tunisian, 37, suspected of preaching terror in jail

Tunisian, 37, suspected of preaching terror in jail

 
GENOA
29 arrested in Albania-Italy drug bust

29 arrested in Albania-Italy drug bust

 
ROME
COVID: Back to normality in 7-15 months - Rezza

COVID: Back to normality in 7-15 months - Rezza

 
SAN VINCENZO
Mayor arrested for graft in Tuscany

Mayor arrested for graft in Tuscany

 
Salvatores to tell story of Italy's regions at Expo Dubai

Salvatores to tell story of Italy's regions at Expo Dubai

 
PESCARA
COVID: Pescara health chiefs probed after virus surge

COVID: Pescara health chiefs probed after virus surge

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari, Rolando: «Con la Ternana mostreremo il nostro valore»

Bari, Rolando: «Con la Ternana mostreremo il nostro valore»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariL'emergenza
Covid Bari, Decaro chiede a Comitato metropolitano chiusura attività alle 19

Covid Bari, Decaro chiede a Comitato metropolitano chiusura attività alle 19

 
LecceL'incidente
Scontro fra due auto nel basso Salento: muore 36enne di Nardò

Scontro fra due auto nel basso Salento: muore 36enne di Nardò

 
PotenzaL'operazione
Rifornivano di droga Puglia e Basilicata: fermati in 5 a Palazzo S.Gervasio

Rifornivano di droga Puglia e Basilicata: fermati in 5 a Palazzo S.Gervasio

 
BrindisiLa denuncia
Brindisi, papà di 16enne autistico scrive a Speranza: «Da quando c'è la pandemia è uscito 2 volte»

Brindisi, papà di 16enne autistico scrive a Speranza: «Da quando c'è la pandemia è uscito 2 volte»

 
HomeIl caso
Processo Ilva, la difesa di Vendola: «Nessuna pressione su Assennato». In arrivo il verdetto dall'Europa

Processo Ilva, la difesa di Vendola: «Nessuna pressione su Assennato». In arrivo il verdetto dall'Europa

 
FoggiaIl caso
San Giovanni Rotondo, tre incendi in una notte

San Giovanni Rotondo, tre incendi in una notte

 
MateraMafia
Scanzano Jonico, dopo anni demolita la villa abusiva del boss Schettino

Scanzano Jonico, dopo anni demolita la villa abusiva del boss Schettino

 
BatNella Bat
Trani, la musica di Antonio Maggio e le mimose per celebrare le donne

Trani, la musica di Antonio Maggio e le mimose per celebrare le donne

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1286 casi su 10.732 test (11,9%), ma tanti decessi, 39 in un giorno

Coronavirus, in Puglia 1286 casi su 10.732 test (11,9%): tanti decessi, 39 in un giorno. Intensive in crisi: 118 in tilt. Oltre 72mila over 80 vaccinati

Puglia, correre non serve: la mappa degli autovelox della settimana

Puglia, la mappa degli autovelox dall'8 al 14 marzo 2021

Covid, il monito della virologa: «Vaccinati? Potrebbero contagiarsi. 2 casi su 3 da variante inglese»

Covid, il monito della virologa: «Vaccinati? Potrebbero contagiarsi. 2 casi su 3 da variante inglese»

Vaccini anti Covid, in Puglia saranno somministrati a partire di fine marzo

Vaccini anti Covid, in Puglia saranno somministrati da fine marzo

Bari, caos al San Paolo: pronto soccorso preso d'assalto: ambulanze ferme con pazienti positivi a bordo

Bari, caos al San Paolo: pronto soccorso preso d'assalto: ambulanze ferme con pazienti positivi a bordo

ROME

America's Cup: Luna Rossa satisfied after tie on day one

Team New Zealand won first race, Italians prevailed in second

America's Cup: Luna Rossa satisfied after tie on day one

ROME, MAR 10 - Luna Rossa Skipper and Team Director Max Sirena expressed satisfaction after the Italian outfit drew 1-1 with Team New Zealand on the first day of competition of the 36th America's Cup. The holders won the first race by 31 seconds after taking control with a better start. But if they thought they were going to have things all their own way, they were wrong, as Luna Rossa came back to take the second race by seven seconds after holding off a late surge by the hosts. "It was an important and interesting day," said Sirena. "Expectations were high among both teams and there was a great deal of curiosity to see what the difference in performance in the two boats would be. "We raced in a wind range of 13 to 18 knots, which is much more favourable to their configuration. "So we raced well. "We can beat them and that is good news for us and it gives us confidence. "We certainty made some mistakes, which we will analyse tomorrow with attention. "But the day ended in a positive way and that fires us up". Competition resumes on Friday. Luna Rossa won the right to challenge Team New Zealand for sailing's ultimate prize by beating British and American teams in the Prada Cup. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it